Montag, April 12, 2021
Station Echo`s “Control Voltage” als Limited Special Edition

Eine außergewöhnliche Stimme, starkes Songwriting und eine ausgefeilte Produktion sind das Markenzeichen von Station Echo.

Die aus Lyon / Frankreich stammende Band weiss den Hörer mit einer gekonnten Fusion aus Rock- und Popelementen die stellenweise wie eine Fusion aus Placebo und DepecheMode anmutet, und vom ersten bis zum letzten Ton in seinen Bann zieht, zu überzeugen.

Die Vorabsingle „Say You`re Sorry“ hat echtes Hitpotential und zählt bei den zahlreichen Liveauftritten der Band zu einem der Höhepunkte im Liveset. Das Album „Control Voltage“ erscheint in einer limitierten „Special Edition“ im Digi-Pak, ergänzt um den „Rob Dust“ sowie „Frozen Plasma“ Remix und einer Bandeigenen „Alternate Version“.

Station Echo @ Web

www.stationecho.com
facebook.com/stationecho
soundcloud.com/stationecho

Station Echo Live

