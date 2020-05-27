Mittwoch, Mai 27, 2020
Subject:2

1.1 News

Subject:2`s “Love, Betrayal, Deceit”

Markus - 0
Die aus Essex / England stammende Band Subject:2 meldet sich nach dem Debüt-Album "Forward / Return", welches vor ca. 2 Jahren bei...
1.2 Videos

Subject:2 – Nobody’s There

Markus - 0
The Album version of Nobody's There features on Subject:@'s 2nd album 'Love, Betrayal, Deceit' on Electro-Shock-Records.
Subject:2 Audiographie

Subject:2 @ Web

facebook.com/Subject2Music

Subject:2 Live

