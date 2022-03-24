1.0 Musik1.1 News

Supreme Court Album Nr. 4 „Avid For Revenge“

von Markus

-

Eine lange Pause findet nun endgültig sein Ende. Nachdem die Singles „We Are Dumb“ und „Face Reality“ schon vom Comeback verkündeten, steht nun im April 2022 das erste Supreme Court Album nach 12 Jahren Wartezeit an.

Die aus Chemnitz stammende Dark-Electro / Harsh Electro Formation will es noch einmal wissen und zieht alle Register. Eingängige, brachiale Rhythmen, düstere Melodien und der unverkennbare Shout Gesang von Frontmann Kay Härtel sind Markenzeichen von Supreme Court, die gleich 12 neue Songs plus vier extrem gelungene Remixe (Feindflug, ES23, Lights Of Euphoria & PreEmptive Strike 0.1) auf ihre Fanbase loslassen.

Das Album erscheint in limitierter CD Form im formschönen Eco-Pak. Das Warten hat sich mehr als gelohnt, denn „Avid For Revenge“ verzichtet komplett auf Füllmaterial und reiht Electro Knaller an Electro Knaller! Jetzt schnell ein Exemplar sichern, bevor die CD vergriffen ist!

Supreme Court Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

