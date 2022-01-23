Sonntag, Januar 23, 2022
1.0 Musik1.1 News

Supreme Court mit zweitem Albumboten

von Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.1 NewsSupreme Court mit zweitem Albumboten

„Face Reality“ ist die zweite neue Single der deutschen Dark Electro-Truppe Supreme Court. Nach der Veröffentlichung der Smash-Single „We Are Dumb“ ist dies eine weitere Club-Attacke, bevor das neue Album „Avid For Revenge“ bald auf den Plattformen und in den Läden erscheinen wird!

Die Single enthält neben dem Titeltrack, Remixe von Lights Of Euphoria, PreEmptive Strike 0.1, Reaxion Guerrila und Terrolokaust

Supreme Court Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

Latest News

1.1 News

Supreme Court mit zweitem Albumboten

"Face Reality" ist die zweite neue Single der deutschen Dark Electro-Truppe Supreme Court. Nach...
1.1 News

J:Dead`s „Vision Of Time“

„Vision of time“ lautet der Titel der neuen J:Dead EP, welche am 18. Februar...
1.1 News

13th Angel`s „Omens“

Nach einigen Online- und Eigenveröffentlichungen hat sich die amerikanische Dark-Electro-Band 13th Angel mit Advoxya...
1.1 News

Angry Pete: Debütalbum

Misanthrope ist das erste Album von Angry Pete, einem deutschen Synth-Pop-Künstler, der Synth-Wave- und...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Das könnte dich auch interessieren
Für dich ausgesucht

1.2 Videos

Faderhead – Too Dead For Life

This is the second single from my album "Years...
Markus -
1.2 Videos

WÜLF7 – Humanity (Last Philosophy WÜLF7 Mix)

WÜLF7 @ Webwulfsept.wixsite.com/wulf7facebook.com/Wulfe7 WÜLF7 Live Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne...
Markus -
1.2 Videos

Resistor – Time For Pleasure

Official video for "Time for Pleasure", the first single...
Markus -
1.1 News

J:Dead`s „Vision Of Time“

„Vision of time“ lautet der Titel der neuen J:Dead...
Markus -

Neue Klänge
Aktuelle VÖ`s

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X