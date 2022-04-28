1.0 Musik1.2 VideosSymptom Eskalation - The Stupid Dance
Symptom Eskalation – The Stupid Dance

By Markus

YouTube video

Ein neuer Song mit meiner Meinung zu Krieg. Das Video ist ein schneller Zusammenschnitt, der meine Stimmung ganz gut einfängt…
Den Song kannst Du auf Bandcamp (www.symptom-eskalation.de) kaufen – alle Einnahmen werden an „Aktion Deutschland Hilft“ gespendet.

Symptom Eskalation @ Web


symptom-eskalation.de
facebook.com/symptomeskalation

Symptom Eskalation Live

