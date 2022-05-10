1.0 Musik1.2 VideosSynapsyche - Silvertongue (feat. Aesthetic Perfection)
Synapsyche – Silvertongue (feat. Aesthetic Perfection)

Markus
By Markus

YouTube video

SYNAPSYCHE’s new single ‚Silvertongue‘ feat. Aesthetic Perfection ✶ Director, DOP, Edit, Color: Andrea Nordi [IG: https://www.instagram.com/andreanordi_/] Written by Andrea Nordi and Marco Katatronik. From the new EP ‚Silvertongue‘, out 6.5.2022 through Alfa Matrix. • Starring: The silvertongue girl: Olga Kopchuk The seduced man: Marco Katatronik The knocked-out man: Stefano Mannequinetik

Synapsyche @ Web

facebook.com/synapsyche
twitter.com/Synapsyche
instagram.com/synapsyche_official

Synapsyche Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

