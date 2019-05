System Noire – Throw The Dice

Taken from the “Throw the dice EP” Starring: Björn Miethe, Daniel Gosewisch & Alessa Kreuzkam Music written & Composed by: System Noire Produced by: Daniel Pad Mastered by: Krischan Jan-Eric Wesenberg at Studio600.com Video Recording: Ciwana Make-Up: Lisa “Lee” Edition, Postproduction & VFX: Psyklon Industries Released by: Danse Macabre Records

