T.O.Y.

T.O.Y.
T.O.Y. - Space Radio Image
T.O.Y. - Space Radio
Format:CD Album
2001/10/08
T.O.Y. - White Lights Image
T.O.Y. - White Lights
Format:CD Album
2003/05/26
T.O.Y. - White Lights Image
T.O.Y. - White Lights
Format:2 CD Album
2003/05/26
T.O.Y. - Dream With Me Image
T.O.Y. - Dream With Me
Format:CD Single
2001/00/00
T.O.Y. - Fairytale Image
T.O.Y. - Fairytale
Format:CD EP
2003/11/27
T.O.Y. - The Darkness & The Light Image
2017/02/24
T.O.Y. - The Darkness & The Light Image
2017/02/24
T.O.Y.
T.O.Y. - Space Radio
2001/10/08
T.O.Y. - Space Radio Image
  1. Welcome To Spaceradio 4:20
  2. Loner 3:50
  3. The Day The World Disappeared 4:56
  4. Strange Modern Art 3:57
  5. Passion Game 5:09
  6. Outside My Window 3:33
  7. Dream With Me 3:56
  8. We Are Electric 3:45
  9. On My Way 3:45
  10. Astronauts 4:02
  11. Ausnahmezustand 3:15
  12. Do Dreams Bleed? (SSL-Mix) 3:49
  13. Do Dreams Bleed? (Fictional Remix) 4:49
  14. Do Dreams Bleed? (Mezzo Mix) 5:16
Format:CD Album
T.O.Y. - White Lights
2003/05/26
T.O.Y. - White Lights Image
  1. Fly Away! 3:38
  2. Beyond Sleep 4:34
  3. White Lights 4:09
  4. The Sky Is The Limit 4:30
  5. Long Distance Ride 4:11
  6. Fairytale 3:42
  7. Charisma She Said 3:45
  8. The Liquid Circle 5:09
  9. Two Souls 3:55
  10. Inner Cinema 3:55
  11. Just You & Me 4:46
  12. Another Lovesong 4:16
Format:CD Album
T.O.Y. - White Lights
2003/05/26
T.O.Y. - White Lights Image

CD 1

  1. Fly Away! 3:38
  2. Beyond Sleep 4:34
  3. White Lights 4:09
  4. The Sky Is The Limit 4:30
  5. Long Distance Ride 4:11
  6. Fairytale 3:42
  7. Charisma She Said 3:45
  8. The Liquid Circle 5:09
  9. Two Souls 3:55
  10. Inner Cinema 3:55
  11. Just You & Me 4:45
  12. Another Lovesong 4:15

CD 2

  1. 18 Summers Turn Off The Radio (Club Mix) 3:56
  2. In Strict Confidence When The Heart Starts To Bleed (Club Mix) 4:41
  3. !Bang Elektronika Aktivierung (Club Mix) 3:46
  4. T.O.Y. Fairytale (Club Mix) 4:09
Format:2 CD Album
T.O.Y. - Dream With Me
2001/00/00
T.O.Y. - Dream With Me Image
  1. Dream With Me 3:56
Format:CD Single
T.O.Y. - Fairytale
2003/11/27
T.O.Y. - Fairytale Image
  1. Fairytale (Radio Edit) 3:27
  2. Another Lovesong (Trance Mix By Massiv In Mensch) 4:43
  3. Fairytale (Syrian Mix) 4:33
  4. Another Lovesong (Neuroactive Mix) 4:51
  5. Fairytale (Estatuas Del Sol Retromix) 3:21
  6. White Lights (Alien#Six13 Mix) 4:46
  7. White Lights (Dark Room Dub By Haujobb) 4:24
  8. Another Lovesong (Voice Industrie Mix) 6:32
  9. Another Lovesong (Tristraum Remix) 4:22
  10. Fairytale (Special Club Mix) 4:11
  11. Another Lovesong (I-Space Remix) 6:57
Format:CD EP
T.O.Y. - The Darkness & The Light
2017/02/24
T.O.Y. - The Darkness & The Light Image
  1. The Darkness & The Light
  2. The Darkness & The Light (Rhys Fulber Remix)
  3. The Darkness & The Light (Solitary Experiments Remix)
  4. True Lovers (Acoustic)
Format:CD Single
T.O.Y. - The Darkness & The Light
2017/02/24
T.O.Y. - The Darkness & The Light Image
  1. The Darkness & The Light
  2. The Darkness & The Light (Daniel Myer Remix)
  3. The Darkness & The Light (Eisfabrik Remix)
  4. For Gold (Wild At Heart Version)
Format:CD Single
About


Mitglieder:
Volker Lutz
Oliver Taranczewski
Marc A. Nathaniel
Hometown:
DE
Genre:
Synth-Pop, Electro
Gegründet:
1992

Weblinks


Foto von T.O.Y.
Webseite: toy-music.info
Bands
