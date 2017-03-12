Discography
110
None
1
Suche...
/t-o-y/
Filter
T.O.Y.
T.O.Y. - Space Radio
Format:CD Album
2001/10/08
Details
T.O.Y. - White Lights
Format:CD Album
2003/05/26
Details
T.O.Y. - White Lights
Format:2 CD Album
2003/05/26
Details
T.O.Y. - Dream With Me
Format:CD Single
2001/00/00
Details
T.O.Y. - Fairytale
Format:CD EP
2003/11/27
Details
T.O.Y. - The Darkness & The Light
Format:CD Single
2017/02/24
Details
T.O.Y. - The Darkness & The Light
Format:CD Single
2017/02/24
Details
About
Mitglieder:
Volker Lutz
Oliver Taranczewski
Marc A. Nathaniel
Hometown:
DE
Genre:
Synth-Pop, Electro
Gegründet:
1992
Termine
Derzeit keine Termine verfügbar
Hinterlasse einen Kommentar
Hinterlasse den ersten Kommentar!