Teknovore – The Theseus Paradox

Das Soloprojekt von George Klontzas (den man u.a. auch von „PreEmptive Strike 0.1“ kennt), präsentiert auf „The Theseus Paradox“ 11 Songs zwischen Dark Electro, Goa bis hin zu tribal techno beats, immer düster und für die Tanzfläche konzipiert.

