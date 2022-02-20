Sonntag, Februar 20, 2022
Teknovore

EBM, EBSM, Psytrance, Industrial Techno, Cosmic Horror and the Metaphysics of Identity

Teknovore @ Web

facebook.com/TeknoVoreMusic

Teknovore Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Teknovore stellt sich vor

Teknovore ist das Soloprojekt von George Klontzas (ehemals PreEmptive Strike 0.1 und Croona), das im Jahr 2020 gegründet wurde....
Hocico`s Hyperviolent kommt im April

Knapp zwei Jahre nach ihrem letzten Album füllt das legendäre mexikanische Electro-Duo Hocico wieder die Luft mit ihrem unverschämten...
X-Marks The Pedwalk Album Nr. 11

New /End ist das elfte Studio-Album der deutschen ElektroUnderground-Pioniere X-Marks The Pedwalk. Mastermind Sevren Ni-Arb und Sängerin Estefanía inszenieren...
Lakeside X veröffentlicht Single „Rising“ kündigt neues Album an

Der Prager Synthpop-Act Lakeside X hat im vergangenen Dezember mit der Veröffentlichung von Fire in the Sky, der ersten...
