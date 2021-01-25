Montag, Januar 25, 2021
Tenderlash – Inferno

By Markus

-

“Inferno” by Tenderlash from the album HOLD STILL, released January 4, 2021 on Swiss Dark Nights records. Get it here: https://swissdarknights.bandcamp.com/… or visit: https://www.tenderlash.com/ Music written, composed, and recorded by Tenderlash, produced by Valerio Rivieccio. Visuals composed by Tenderlash with additional footage thanks to C Technical. ©2021 Swiss Dark Nights, Tenderlash. All rights reserved.

Tenderlash – Hold Still

  1. Smile of Pain
  2. Inferno
  3. Fate
  4. Hold Still
  5. Cold Outside
  6. Misery Loves Fantasy
  7. Mourning at Midnight (Album Mix)
  8. Snow Moon
  9. Open Your Eyes
Details

Tenderlash @ Web

www.tenderlash.com
facebook.com/tenderlash

Tenderlash Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

