Mittwoch, April 15, 2020
Tension Control - In neuem Licht
Tension Control "In neuem Licht"

By Markus

In neuem Licht! Getreu der Linie, “alles analog”, legt Tension Control eine 150 bpm schnelle Nummer im Punk-Format vor, 2:53 min rasante EBM-Synthesizer der alten Schule.

Inhaltlich ebenfalls analog, dreht sich der Song um Zwischenmenschliches. Wer ist man in den Augen anderer? Wer lässt sich blenden, wer täuscht sich in wem? Ergänzt wird die Single von einem ordentlich fetten Remix von Michael Matters.

Tension Control @ Web
facebook.com/tension.control.ebm

Tension Control Live

