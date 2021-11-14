Sonntag, November 14, 2021
The Brute : – Driving To You

By Markus

YouTube video

Directed by Daniel Gierke Excerpt from the upcoming Short Music Film „Momentum To Die“ Filmed by Andreas Gemperle and Manuel Vargas Lépiz and from photoworkers.ch Mastered at Abbey Road Studios, London UK Actors: Kimia Kieser-Cengizi as Sophie Menton, Hilmar Sandführ as Yves B. Heisenberg, Daniel Gierke a Craig Cane Filmed 2018 with kind support from the Swiss Army / the Museum Sasso San Gottardo, Switzerland

© & ℗ Timezone Records & B.U.T. Entertainment, 2021 Official Single release, 10 08th, 2021 Official Video release, 11 10th, 2021 Taken from the all new album „BRUTE : ONE“

The Brute : @ Web

thebrutemusic.com
facebook.com/TheBruteMusic

The Brute : Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

