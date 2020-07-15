Mittwoch, Juli 15, 2020
The Brute : – Seduce me / Rain

Markus - 0
The Brute : ist ein Electronica/SynthPop Musikprojekt aus Deutschland und der Schweiz und verschmelzt progressiven Elektrosound mit melodischem Gesang und einen Mix...
The Brute : Lonesome Hero

Markus - 0
The Brute : Lonesome Hero (Official Music Video) Official release, May 2nd, 2019 at recordJET https://thebrute.bandcamp.com/album/l... https://www.patreon.com/thebrute © & ℗ B.U.T. Entertainment,...
The Brute : Audiographie

The Brute : @ Web

www.thebrutemusic.com
instagram.com/the.brute.music
soundcloud.com/thebrutemusic
facebook.com/TheBruteMusic

The Brute : Live

