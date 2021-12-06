Montag, Dezember 6, 2021
2.0 Nachtschicht2.1 Live in Concert

The Cure – Euro Tour 2022

Markus

Die britische Legenden The Cure bestätigen ihre zahlreiche Konzerte im Rahmen ihrer „Euro Tour 2022“ – im Herbst kommt die Band um Frontmann Robert Smith nach Deutschland!

Oktober 2022

So16okt20:00The CureHamburg, Euro Tour 2022Artist:The Cure 0 Add to wishlist

Mo17okt20:00The CureLeipzig, Euro Tour 2022Artist:The Cure 0 Add to wishlist

Di18okt20:00The CureBerlin, Euro Tour 2022Artist:The Cure 0 Add to wishlist

Sa29okt20:00The CureMünchen, Euro Tour 2022Artist:The Cure 0 Add to wishlist

November 2022

Do17nov20:00The CureFrankfurt, Euro Tour 2022Artist:The Cure 0 Add to wishlist

Mo21nov20:00The CureStuttgart, Euro Tour 2022Artist:The Cure 0 Add to wishlist

Di22nov20:00The CureKöln, Euro Tour 2022Artist:The Cure 0 Add to wishlist


Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

- Advertisement -
SourcePicture by Andy Vella

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisment -

Latest News

1.1 News

Van Bloomen`s „Time is running slow“

Es ist ein synth-poppiger, waviger und technoider Sound, der auf der neuen digitalen Single von Van Bloomen zu hören...
1.1 News

Neuroklast Debütalbum

Neuroklast (griechisch Neuro "Neuron", griechisch -klast "zerschmettert"), das neue Projekt von Kay S. (Ex Chainreactor/ Epicarmina) und Markus H....
1.1 News

Liebesversprechen von Suicidal Romance

Sie haben uns mit der letzten "Runaways" Comeback EP überrascht. Diesmal machen uns Suicidal Romance ein "Liebesversprechen" und brechen...
1.1 News

Armageddon Dildos präsentieren neue EP

Die deutsche EBM-Kultband Armageddon Dildos kehrt mit der zweiten EP ihres letzten Albums "Dystopia" zurück, die 6 bisher unveröffentlichte...

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Circumpolar Debütalbum

Der Newcomer Act Circumpolar, der aus dem eiskalten und...
Markus -

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X