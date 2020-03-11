Mittwoch, März 11, 2020
The Eternal Afflict`s “Ballads, Bombs & Beauties”

By Markus

Beeinflusst durch Dark Wave Pioniere wie Christian Death, Bauhaus oder Virgin Prunes formierten sich 1989 die deutsche Band The Eternal Afflict. Mark suchte für ein neues Projekt einen Sänger und fand ihn in Cyan. Zuvor noch unter dem Namen Romantic Affliction, veröffentlichten sie drei Demo-Tapes, bevor es zur ersten eigenen Bandveröffentlichung kam.

Im Jahr 1991 erschien dann das Debütalbum “Atroci(-me)ty”, gefolgt von der EP (Luminographic) Agony im Jahre 1992. Auf beiden erhältlich ist der bekannteste und beliebteste Track: San Diego, der auch heute noch in den Clubs gespielt wird. 2020 hat sich Infacted Recordings nun dem Projekt angenommen und mit „Ballads, Bombs & Beauties“ eine ultimative Sammlung der größten „The Eternal Afflict“ Hits zusammengestellt.

Teil 41 (!) der mittlerweile gesuchten und ausverkauften Klassiker-Serie, ist wie immer limitiert auf nur 1.000 Exemplare weltweit und erscheint am 03.04.2020!

The Eternal Afflict @ Web
facebook.com/theeternalafflict

The Eternal Afflict Live

März 2020

Sa28mär18:0023:00Dark Skies over Witten VIWittenArtist:aeon sable,Bragolin,Burning Gates,The Arch,The Eternal Afflict 0 Add to wishlist

