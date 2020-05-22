Samstag, Mai 23, 2020
The Saint Paul

News

Infacted 9 steht schon in den Startlöchern

Markus - 0
Wenn diese „merkwürdigen“ Zeiten etwas Gutes haben, dann die Tatsache, dass viele Musiker derzeit sehr produktiv sind und jede Menge tolle Musikstücke...
News

Ungewöhnliches Frozen Plasma Release

Markus - 0
Frozen Plasma veröffentlichen eine Sammlung alter Songs. Wer aber nun denkt, das es sich dabei um eine Remixsammlung handelt, liegt falsch. Die...
The Saint Paul Audiographie

The Saint Paul @ Web

www.thesaintpaul.de
facebook.com/TheSaintPaulTSP

The Saint Paul Live

News

Zweites Sündenklang Album

"Jahresringe" knüpft da an, wo "Tränenreich" 2014 aufgehört hat - mit emotionalen und persönlichen Songs. Dark-Pop angereichert...
News

Infacted 9 steht schon in den Startlöchern

Wenn diese „merkwürdigen“ Zeiten etwas Gutes haben, dann die Tatsache, dass viele Musiker derzeit sehr produktiv sind...
News

Solar Fake – Who Cares, It’s Live

Mit „You Win. Who Cares?“ veröffentlichten Solar Fake 2018 den bisherigen Höhepunkt ihrer Karriere! Die Tour zu...
News

Avoid-A-Void are back!

Das aus NRW stammende Duo Avoid-A-Void steht bereits länger als Geheimtipp für Synthpop im Sinne von „Klasse...
News

News

News

