Donnerstag, Februar 27, 2020
1.0 Musik 1.2 Videos The Second Sight – History
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

The Second Sight – History

By Markus

-

- Advertisment -

Mit einem Text, der aktueller den je scheint, zeigen wir mit unserem Clubvideomix des Songs “History” klare Kante gegen Vergessen und Untätigkeit. Jetzt überall als Stream und Download erhältlich: https://ffm.to/history_club-mix_these… Quellen: The Complete History of the Second World War II Documentary Part 1 and BBC Documentary 2017 WWI Documentary

The Second Sight @ Web
www.thesecondsight.de
facebook.com/thesecondsight

The Second Sight Live

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Unitcode:Machine`s “Tyranny”

Am 28. Februar erscheint endlich das lang erwartete neue Album der US-amerikanischen EBM / Futurepop-Act Unitcode:Machine auch...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Zweite Jugend & Liss Eulenherz

Fast jeder kann das nachvollziehen: Sie gehen aus, feiern und sind glücklich mit Ihrem Leben und da...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Catching Up With Klack

Klack ist das "New New Beat"-Projekt der amerikanischen Musiker Eric Oehler (Caustic) und Matt Fanale (Null Device)....
Weiterlesen
1.0 MusikMarkus - 0

Belavist Debüt

Das Ende 2018 von der Sängerin Pulga Joe und dem Musiker, Produzenten und Keyboarder Hans Zeh gegründete...
Weiterlesen
- Advertisement -

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.2 Videos

Condition One – Deadly Affair

THX a lot to MARIE-LUISE (Germany's Next...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Zoodrake Debütalbum

Zoodrake ist das neue Projekt von Sänger...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Sharon Next “Hansa, Here We Come”

Mit einer Studio-Session melden sich Sharon Next...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
2.1 Live in Concert

20 Jahre Sono

Das Hamburger Trio Sono ist ohne Zweifel...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
Kontaktieren Sie uns: markus@uselinks.de
©
X
X