Andrew Eldritch, Mastermind der The Sisters Of Mercy, zieht es ein weiteres Mal auf deutsche Bühnen: Nachdem die letzte Tour im Oktober komplett ausverkauft war, werden die nicht weniger als legendären The Sisters Of Mercy fünf weitere Konzerte spielen, um noch einmal Hits wie „Under The Gun“, „Walk Away“, „Doctor Jeep“ und natürlich „Temple Of Love“ zu zelebrieren.

Obwohl Eldritch seit den späten Neunzigern kein neues Material mehr veröffentlicht hat, klingt der Goth- und Post-Punk-Sound der Band aus Leeds immer noch zeitlos frisch. Und die Hoffnung (auf neue Songs) stirbt bekanntlich zuletzt, dafür sorgt Eldritch alle paar Jahre wieder selbst: Erst 2016 sagte er, wenn Trump Präsident werden würde, könnte er sicherlich nicht ruhig bleiben. Bis dahin wärmen – oder kühlen – wir unser Herz einfach noch an jenen Liedern, die uns seit Jahrzehnten Trost spenden.