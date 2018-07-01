Them Are Us Too – Floor

Video by Visage Irregular https://www.facebook.com/VisageIrregu… Directed by Leigh Violet (insta @leigh.violet) Featuring Kennedy Ashlyn and Lina Reyne Director of Photography / Editor / Colorist: Leigh Violet Camera Assistant / Dolly Grip: Davis Trent Hair and Makeup: Nicole Estill (Day 1) / Kennedy Ashlyn Production Assistants: Jessie Moncrief, Jackie Dunn Smith Special Thanks to Dais Records, Jessie Moncrief, Lina Reyne, Jackie Dunn Smith, Nicole Estill, Daniel Hooper, Max Henderson, Paul Winker, Greg Meza, Andrew Scott, Oshay Green, Gina Orlando

Markus Schmitz

Gründer des E-Zines [U]selinks.de

