Sonntag, Oktober 27, 2019
Third Realm`s “The Art Of Despair”

By Markus

Eingängiger, gut produzierter und inspirierend komponierter Darkpop, der sowohl für die Clubgänger, als auch für die Melancholiker gemacht ist.

So manchem Liebhaber der Nacht und Darkwavers müsste das Projekt Third Realm um Mastermind Nathan Reiner ein Begriff sein. Das im Jahr 2000 gegründete Darkwave Projekt blickt auf eine nun schon fast zwanzig jährige Laufbahn zurück, und konnte sich 10 Studioalben einen Namen in der schwarzen Szene machen.

Das neue Album wird Fans von Marilyn Manson, Project Pitchfork, VNV Nation, Blutengel und And One begeistern!

Third Realm @ Web
facebook.com/ThirdRealm
instagram.com/thirdrealmofficial
twitter.com/3rdrealm

Third Realm Live

Cynical Existence sind mit dem Album “Rebirth” wieder da

Cynical Existence ist mit dem Nachfolger des 2017er Albums "Dying Light" wieder da. "Rebirth" ist...
Gimme Shelter – Friedensfahrt

Robert Grolms und Niko Kötzsch gründeten 2009 die Formation „Gimme Shelter“ und feiern dieses Jahr demnach schon...
Technolorgy sind wieder da

Es ist eine Weile her, aber jetzt sind Technolorgy mit einem brandneuen Album zurück! Die Jungs aus...
