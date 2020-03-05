Donnerstag, März 5, 2020
Too Dead To Die – Tropical Gothic

By Markus

Official music video ‘Tropical Gothic’ performed by ‘Too Dead To Die’ taken from the same-titled album ‘Tropical Gothic’.

Too Dead To Die @ Web
facebook.com/toodeadtodiemusic
toodeadtodiemusic.tumblr.com

Too Dead To Die Live

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

Latest News

1.1 News

Van Bloomen “Geist”

Marcel van Blumen ist den meisten Menschen wohl eher bekannt als Mastermind der Elektro - Punkband 100blumen....
Weiterlesen
1.0 Musik

Seadrake sind wieder im Studio

Gute Nachrichten für alle Seadrake Fans. Nachdem Hilton Theissen nun Solo unterwegs ist, vermeldet die Band nun,...
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Various Artists – Infacted 8

In schöner Regelmäßigkeit veröffentlicht das in Deutschland beheimatete Elektronik Label „Infacted Recordings“ eine „Werkschau“ seiner aktuellen und...
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Unitcode:Machine`s “Tyranny”

Am 28. Februar erscheint endlich das lang erwartete neue Album der US-amerikanischen EBM / Futurepop-Act Unitcode:Machine auch...
Weiterlesen
