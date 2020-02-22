Torul – Best Moments

Samstag, Februar 22, 2020
By Markus

Music video ‘Best M0ments” by Maj Valerij and Torul Torulsson DOP: Maj Valerij MUA: Lea Brezovnik Edit: Maj Valerij Starring Tina Kopušar Costume designer: Tina Pavlin Concept: Maj Valerij and Torul Torulsson Shot in Salzburg, 2019 Produced by DIY Initziative and Infacted Recordings All rights reserved

Torul @ Web
www.torul-recordings.net
facebook.com/torul
twitter.com/ttorul

Torul Live

März 2020

März 2020

Sa14mär14:0023:00[U]-TippE-tropolis Festival 2020OberhausenArtist:Absurd Minds,Covenant,Diorama,Eisfabrik,Fix8:Sed8,Grendel,Hocico,Ruined Conflict,Solitary Experiments,Torul,Winterkälte,XotoX,Zweite Jugend

Catching Up With Klack

Klack ist das "New New Beat"-Projekt der amerikanischen Musiker Eric Oehler (Caustic) und Matt Fanale (Null Device)....
Belavist Debüt

Das Ende 2018 von der Sängerin Pulga Joe und dem Musiker, Produzenten und Keyboarder Hans Zeh gegründete...
Aidan Casserly`s "Ballads Of Sorrow"

'Ballads Of Sorrow' ist das neueste Album von Aidan Casserly (Empire State Human & KuBO). Es präsentiert...
Torul Best Of "Teniversia"

Mit „Teniversia" präsentiert die slowenische Band Torul eine Retrospektive ihres Schaffens quer durch die letzten 10 (!)...
