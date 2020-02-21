Torul Best Of “Teniversia”

Freitag, Februar 21, 2020
VÖ: 27.03.2020

By Markus

-

Mit „Teniversia“ präsentiert die slowenische Band Torul eine Retrospektive ihres Schaffens quer durch die letzten 10 (!) Jahre. Doch „Teniversia“ ist nicht einfach nur ein „Best Of“ Album, „Teniversia“ kann viel mehr!

Verteilt auf 2 CDs, finden sich die 18 größten Hits der Band, angereichert mit zwei neuen Stücken und der gerade veröffentlichten Single „Best Moments“, die alle komplett neu aufgenommen wurden. Hier wurden also nicht nur Hits aneinandergereiht, sondern alle Songs komplett neu überarbeitet.

Ein absolutes „Must have“ für Torul Fans, aber auch die ideale „Einsteigerdroge“ für alle Liebhaber von gutem, eingängigen Indie-Pop.

Torul @ Web
www.torul-recordings.net
facebook.com/torul
twitter.com/ttorul

Torul Live

März 2020

Sa14mär14:0023:00[U]-TippE-tropolis Festival 2020OberhausenArtist:Absurd Minds,Covenant,Diorama,Eisfabrik,Fix8:Sed8,Grendel,Hocico,Ruined Conflict,Solitary Experiments,Torul,Winterkälte,XotoX,Zweite Jugend 1 Add to wishlist

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

