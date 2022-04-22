1.0 Musik1.1 News

Tragic Impulse Album Nr. 4

Aus der Stahlstadt Pittsburgh kommt das vierte Album des Electro-Industrial-Kraftwerks: Tragic Impulse. Dieses Mal hat Paul Graham seine Expertise in der Produktion von knallharten Dancefloor-Hymnen noch mehr verfeinert als auf seinen vorherigen Alben. Nachdem er bereits einige Touren an der Ostküste absolviert hat, konzentriert sich Tragic Impulse nun auf die weite Welt.

Die erste Single „Oubliette“ wird auch von einem hochmodernen Video begleitet. Im weiteren Verlauf des Albums gibt es dann so tanzflächenfreundliche Songs wie „Dance Till You Die“ und „Energy“ zu hören. Als ob das nicht schon genug wäre, enthält Distant Worlds auch noch eine fantastische Coverversion von Ministrys „Just one Fix“. Tragic Impulse’s Distant Worlds ist der perfekte Begleiter für jeden Club oder Road Trip!

www.the-tragic-impulse.square.site
facebook.com/tragicimpulse

Tragic Impulse Live

