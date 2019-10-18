Freitag, Oktober 18, 2019
1.0 Musik 1.1 News Tri-State veröffentlichen "Tri-Wired World, Part 2 + 3"
1.0 Musik1.1 News

Tri-State veröffentlichen “Tri-Wired World, Part 2 + 3”

Limited Edition of 55 pieces

By Markus

-

- Advertisment -

21 Jahre tri-state – 21 Jahre Symphonic Dark Electro fernab des Szene-Mainstreams. Zu diesem Anlass präsentieren tri-state gleich zwei neue CDs aus der „tri-wired world“ Serie – und dies zeitgleich!

“tri-wired world”, dessen ersten Teil in 2014 veröffentlicht wurde, wächst mit Teil 2 und 3 zu einer eigenständigen Trilogie.

Freut euch auf insgesamt 27 brillante Remixe von 24 Bands / Projekten – verteilt über drei Kontinente schufen Künstler aus der gesamten Dark Electro Szene eigenständige Neu-Interpretationen bekannter Songs und runden in genialer Weise dieses Kapitel in der Geschichte von tri-state mehr als würdig ab!

Tri-State @ Web
www.tri-state.de
facebook.com/HiomH

Tri-State Live

Februar 2020

Sa08feb19:0023:30Mountain Stomp IIFreibergArtist:Amnistia,Les Berrtas,Tri-State 0 Add to wishlist

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -
Vorheriger ArtikelLOAD – Black Knight Satellite
Nächster ArtikelInsight`s neues Album “A New Day”

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus -
0

Insight`s neues Album “A New Day”

Nach ihrer letzten Veröffentlichung "A Light In The Darkness" im Jahr 2016 bringen Insight im Jahr 2019...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus -
0

Tri-State veröffentlichen “Tri-Wired World, Part 2 + 3”

21 Jahre tri-state – 21 Jahre Symphonic Dark Electro fernab des Szene-Mainstreams. Zu diesem Anlass präsentieren tri-state...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus -
0

Pro Patria drittes Album

Das legendäre belgische EBM-Projekt Pro Patria kehrt mit seinem dritten Album "Executioner" zurück, packt den Hörer...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus -
0

Lucifer’s Aid`s “Panic”

Carl Nilsson alias Lucifer's Aid aus Stockholm, Schweden, präsentiert eines der absolut härtesten und besten Alben, die...
Weiterlesen
- Advertisement -

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Lucifer’s Aid`s “Panic”

Carl Nilsson alias Lucifer's Aid aus Stockholm,...
Markus -
0
Weiterlesen
1.2 Videos
video

Intent:Outtake feat. Chris L. – Auf Ewigkeit

"Auf Ewigkeit" is the titletrack of the...
Markus -
0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Gnostic Gorilla – Best off Album

Gnostic Gorilla - Dark Electro / Dark...
Markus -
0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

CygnosiC`s “Epiphany”

CygnosiC ist nun seit knapp 10 Jahren...
Markus -
0
Weiterlesen
Kontaktieren Sie uns: markus@uselinks.de
©
X
X