Ultima ist kein simples “Best of Xotox” – Ultima geht viel tiefer!

Ursprung. Konsequenz. Entwicklung: Ultima I bildet die bis dato kompromissloseste Zusammenstellung sämtlicher bisher veröffentlichten Clubtracks ab, während Ultima II den Hörer an der eigentlichen Entstehung des xotox-Sound teilhaben lässt.
Viele Songs aus den D.I.Y.-Anfangstagen, aber auch bisher unveröffentlichte Tracks und neue Remixe von Hà;PEOPLE.3.55, Defaults, Autoclav1.1 und Areal Kollen, verschmelzen zu einer einzigartigen elektronischen Zeitreise.
Das 2CD Set ist auf einmalig 200 Exemplare weltweit limitiert und wird nicht nachgepresst! Zwei einzelne CDs, jeweils im Gatefold (klapp) Eco-Pak mit Postkarte & Sticker für 19,99€ zzgl. Versand. Ab sofort vorzubestellen: Einfach eine e-mail an: info@infacted-recordings.com Die. CDs werden ab dem 09.07.2021 an alle Vorbesteller ausgeliefert!!!
