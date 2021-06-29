Dienstag, Juni 29, 2021
Ultima ist kein simples “Best of Xotox” – Ultima geht viel tiefer!

von Markus

Ursprung. Konsequenz. Entwicklung: Ultima I bildet die bis dato kompromissloseste Zusammenstellung sämtlicher bisher veröffentlichten Clubtracks ab, während Ultima II den Hörer an der eigentlichen Entstehung des xotox-Sound teilhaben lässt.

Viele Songs aus den D.I.Y.-Anfangstagen, aber auch bisher unveröffentlichte Tracks und neue Remixe von Hà;PEOPLE.3.55, Defaults, Autoclav1.1 und Areal Kollen, verschmelzen zu einer einzigartigen elektronischen Zeitreise.

Das 2CD Set ist auf einmalig 200 Exemplare weltweit limitiert und wird nicht nachgepresst!
Zwei einzelne CDs, jeweils im Gatefold (klapp) Eco-Pak mit Postkarte & Sticker für 19,99€ zzgl. Versand.
Ab sofort vorzubestellen: Einfach eine e-mail an: info@infacted-recordings.com Die. CDs werden ab dem 09.07.2021 an alle Vorbesteller ausgeliefert!!!

Xotox @ Web


xotoxmusic.blogspot.com
facebook.com/xotoxmusic

Xotox Live

November 2021

Sa13nov14:0023:00Nachholtermin[U]-TippE-tropolis Festival 2021OberhausenBisheriger Termin: 29.05.2021Artist:Absurd Minds,Covenant,Eisfabrik,Fix8:Sed8,Hocico,Intent:Outtake,Solitary Experiments,Torul,XotoX,Zweite Jugend 0 Add to wishlist

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

In Strict Confidence: 25 Jahre "Cryogenix"

Mit "Cryogenix" veröffentlichten In Strict Confidence 1996 ihre Debüt-CD auf dem Electro-Kult-Label "Zoth Ommog"...
Berliner Nuke Club vor dem Aus

Seit Beginn der Coronapandemie, sind die Clubs geschlossen und kämpfen um Ihr Überleben. Jetzt...
