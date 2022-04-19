1.0 Musik1.1 News

Ultra Sunn Debüt EP: Neuauflage in der „Vorwärts Edition“

Markus
von Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.1 NewsUltra Sunn Debüt EP: Neuauflage in der "Vorwärts Edition"

Ultra Sunn ist eine zeitgenössische Band aus Brüssel, die 2019 gegründet wurde. Sams tiefe und dunkle Stimme entfaltet sich über Gaelles sorgfältig abgestimmtem Setup aus analogen Synthesizern und industriellen Drum Machines. Das Paar wird von einer Coldwave/EBM-Energie heimgesucht. Als Zeugen ihrer Zeit kreiert die Band tanzende, leuchtende und hypnotische Hymnen über die Gleichberechtigung der Geschlechter, den normativen Aspekt der Gesellschaft, Straßenbelästigung und den Kampf gegen die Angst.

Als Einflüsse verweist das Duo auf Coldwave und EBM wie Schwefelgelb, DAF, Boy Harsher, Kontravoid oder Front 242.

Die “ Night Is Mine – Vorwärts Edition“ ist die erweiterte Version ihrer erfolgreichen Debüt-EP „Night is mine“ (Oràculo Records, 2021). Diese spezielle „Vorwärts Edition“ enthält die 4 Original-Tracks plus brandneue Tracks und Remixe, darunter auch einen Remix des kalifornischen Electro/EBM-Acts Kontravoid. Die CD enthält 9 Tracks (2 mehr als auf der Vinyl)

Ultra Sunn @ Web

www.ultrasunn.com
facebook.com/ULTRASUNN

Ultra Sunn Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

Latest News

1.1 News

Depeche Mode kündigen Exciter Boxset mit 12″-Singles an

Depeche Mode haben offiziell die Veröffentlichung ihres nächsten Boxsets bekannt gegeben: „Exciter – The...
1.1 News

Ashbury Heights – Neue Single „A Cut in a Place“ feat. Madil Hardis veröffentlicht!

Heute veröffentlicht die schwedische Synth-Pop-Band Ashbury Heights ihre neue Single aus dem 'Ghost House...
1.1 News

Neue Cyferdyne Single „Static“

Die neue Single "Static" von Cyferdyne, die den Spagat zwischen Synthpop und Alternative Rock...
1.1 News

Mental Discipline meldet sich mit neuem Track zurück

Eines der besten Synthpop-/Futurepop-Projekte, Mental Discipline, ist endlich zurück mit dem lang erwarteten brandneuen...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Unterstützen

Mehr Menschen als jemals zuvor lesen das Uselinks Magazin, aber die Werbeeinnahmen gehen rapide auf nahezu 0 zurück und die Kosten steigen. Da wir auf keinen Fall das privat finanzierte Magazin hinter einer Paywall oder ähnlichem verstecken möchten, freuen wir uns über jegliche Unterstützung. Die Spenden werden sicher über Paypal abgewickelt und gehen zu 100% in den Erhalt und Ausbau des Magazins.

Das könnte dich auch interessieren
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Holocoder`s „Космос“

Das Moskauer Projekt Holocoder präsentiert ein neues Album, das...
Markus -
1.4 Reviews

Orange Sector – The Work Is Done

Die Jungs von Orange Sector, stehen seit je her...
Markus -
2.1 Live in Concert

Out Of Line Weekender 2022 – Update

Vorhang auf für alle Live-Musik-Events und den OOL Weekender...
Markus -
1.1 News

4tes Album der EBM Band evo-lution

Nach eine paar Querelen kann das 4te Album der...
Markus -

Neue Klänge
Aktuelle VÖ`s

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X