Donnerstag, September 9, 2021
Ultra Sunn – Young Foxes

By Markus

YouTube video

Words and music by ULTRA SUNN
Produced and Mixed by ULTRA SUNN
Mastering by Pete Burns
Cold Transmission music
Video directed by Sam Huge & Gaelle Souflet
Starring : Arthur Marbaix Merlin Vervaet, Louise Jacob
Cinematographer : Steve François
First assistant camera : Camille Filleux Gaffer : Mélanie Jacques Gaffer
assistant : Santiago Lechaptois Editing :
ULTRA SUNN Special thanks : Ariane, Samuel

Ultra Sunn @ Web

www.ultrasunn.com
facebook.com/ULTRASUNN

Ultra Sunn Live

