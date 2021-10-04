Montag, Oktober 4, 2021
Uncreated veröffentlicht zweites Album

von Markus

Das zweite Uncreated Album enthält neben den elf offiziellen Titeln auch noch zwei exklusive Tracks, die ausnahmslos auf der CD Edition enthalten sind. Auf „Symbiosis“ präsentiert Patrik Hansson alias Uncreated erneut mitreißenden Elektropop.

Zudem hat Uncreated bei den Titeln des Albums gesangliche Unterstützung von vielen anderen Künstlern wie Mark Hockings von Mesh, Arielle Andersson von Octolab, Mikael Engström von Covered In Snow oder auch Richard Flow von Machinista.

Das Album „Symbiosis“ erscheint am 12.11.2021

Uncreated @ Web

facebook.com/uncreatedofficial

