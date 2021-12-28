Dienstag, Dezember 28, 2021
Unerwartetes Comeback: Code 64 sind wieder da

von Markus

Eines der unerwartetsten Comebacks in der Szene ist wohl die Rückkehr von Code 64 in der Originalbesetzung des schwedischen Electro/Retrowave-Klassikers.

Seit der letzten Veröffentlichung der Originalbesetzung „Departure“ im Jahr 2006 (die Band veröffentlichte daraufhin „Trialogue“ mit einem neuen Sänger und wandelte sich danach in Xenturion Prime um) haben Menschen auf der ganzen Welt nach einem Nachfolger gefragt. Aber auf „Soundwave“ ist das ursprüngliche Trio (Henrik Pihl, Christian Espeland und Hasse Mattsson) zurück und besser als je zuvor.

Die Single ist ein epischer Retrowave/Synthpop-Track mit allen klassischen Code 64-Attributen

Code 64 @ Web

www.code64.se
facebook.com/code64music
instagram.com/code64music

