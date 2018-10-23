V2A – Freak Show

Freak Show is the new Hit Single of the new Album “GRAVITY KILLER” – release 19.10.2018 This is the EPIC video for “Freak Show”, featuring the Original Mix version.
Discography
Termine
|Datum
|Stadt
|Location
|Land
|Tour: Dark Storm Festival
|25.12.18
|Chemnitz
|Stadthalle
|Germany
|Zeit: 16:00. Adresse: Theaterstraße 3.
Videos
Freak Show is the new Hit Single of the new Album "GRAVITY KILLER" - release 19.10.2018
This is the EPIC video for "Freak Show", featuring the Original Mix version.
WITNESS
V2A Gravity Killer Pt 1The latest, and quite probably the greatest album from Post Apocalyptic pioneers, V2A. Here's a taster of the mayhem that is V2A, and a sneak peak at their new album: Gravity Killer. Packed with more killer tracks than you can shake a thunderstick at!
Filmed in Los Angeles, Wasteland Weekend (Mojave Desert), the UK, Germany and other very select venues.
Get the LIMITED EDITION Pre-Order of Gravity Killer with Exclusive Extras ONLY here:
Fractured Lands - WarBoy by V2A#v2a
V2A wasteland weekend 2017#Gear360ActionDirector #SamsungGear360
Wasteland Gladiators .. 2 fights at Battle Cage - music V2A#Gear360ActionDirector #SamsungGear360
V2A sinner - wasteland weekend 2017#Gear360ActionDirector #SamsungGear360
V2A Purge - live at DOOMSDAY Ball Hollywood 2017#Gear360ActionDirector #SamsungGear360
V2A Warboy live at Wasteland weekend 2017#Gear360ActionDirector #SamsungGear360
V2A WAR BOY Live at marrs bar Worcester 2017#Gear360ActionDirector #SamsungGear360
V2A at the BBC with Andrew Marston#Gear360ActionDirector #SamsungGear360
Hate is a 4 letter word - by V2A#Gear360ActionDirector #SamsungGear360
V2A live @ Old Town 2017 - PromoV2A are proud to announce that they will be appearing at the 2017 Old Town Festival, Stargard, Poland on the 22nd of July.
WITNESS THE MEANEST IN THE VALLEY!!!