V2A – Freak Show

Freak Show is the new Hit Single of the new Album “GRAVITY KILLER” – release 19.10.2018 This is the EPIC video for “Freak Show”, featuring the Original Mix version.

Discography

V2A - Gravity Killer
2018/10/19

Termine

Tour: Dark Storm Festival
25.12.18 Chemnitz Stadthalle Germany
Zeit: 16:00. Adresse: Theaterstraße 3.

Webseite: v2a.co.uk
