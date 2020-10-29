Donnerstag, Oktober 29, 2020
VAINERZ – Inspiration

VAINERZ – Inspiration

  1. Inspiration
  2. Inspiration (Plazma Beat Remix)
  3. Inspiration (Superikone Remix)
  4. Inspiration (Angriffspakt Social Distance Remix)
  5. Inspiration (Leben Remix)
  6. Inspiration (Waiting in Vain Remix)
  7. Inspiration (Strobotrom Remix)
  8. Nothing Stays the Same (Original Edit)
VAINERZ @ Web

www.vainerz.com
facebook.com/vainerz.music
twitter.com/vainerz_info

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

The Saint Paul melden sich zu Wort.

The Saint Paul hatten es mit einer neuen Veröffentlichung nicht eilig, immerhin ist das Album „Three“ ist...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Blutengel & Massive Ego machen es gemeinsam

Es ist eine Geschichte, die schon fast zu schön, zu perfekt ist, um wahr zu sein: Blutengel...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Solar Fake mit neuer Single zurück

Solar Fake melden sich, melodisch, tanzbar und bittersüß zurück. Mit „The Pretty Life“ gibt...
Weiterlesen
ES23 – The Remix Files

ES23 – The Remix Files

Das lange Warten hat ein Ende! Vor etwa 1,5 Jahren angekündigt, jetzt endlich da!„The Remix Files“ vereint...
Weiterlesen

VAINERZ

VAINERZ

VAINERZ Audiographie
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen

Vainerz mit neuem Album am Start

Dieser geistige Überbau ist der Anfang einer...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen

Vainerz im Interview

Ein exklusiver Hörgenuss auf die Single „Volcano“...
Karsten Allenstein - 0
Weiterlesen

Neue Klänge von Vainerz

Vainerz stehen für erstklassigen Synthpop, 5 Jahre...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen

2̵n̵d̵ ̵f̷a̶c̴e̷ veröffentlichen limitierte EP “Nihilum”

Markus - 0
Eines der stärksten Newcomeralben des letzten Jahres war eindeutig das Debüt "Nemesis" von 2nd Face. Jetzt legt der Mainzer Vincent "Thorn" Uhlig...
Weiterlesen

Aesthetic Perfection

4.1 Band Index Markus - 0
Aesthetic Perfection Audiographie Alle VÖ`s sehen
Weiterlesen

Zoodrake

4.1 Band Index Markus - 0
Zoodrake Audiographie Alle VÖ`s sehen
Weiterlesen

Unzucht (Audiointerview)

1.3 Interviews Karsten Allenstein - 0
Im Rahmen des Amphi Festivals stand uns die Band Unzucht für ein Interview zur Verfügung.
Weiterlesen

Navigator Project geben ihr Debüt

Markus - 0

ES23 melden sich mit neuer EP zurück.

Markus - 0
