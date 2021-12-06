Montag, Dezember 6, 2021
Van Bloomen`s „Time is running slow“

von Markus

Van Bloomen`s "Time is running slow"

Es ist ein synth-poppiger, waviger und technoider Sound, der auf der neuen digitalen Single von Van Bloomen zu hören ist, die am 3. Dezember 2021 veröffentlicht wird.

Marcels Gesang auf dem Titeltrack „Time is running slow“ und „Creepy Guy“ sind neu für Van Bloomen.

„Time is running slow“ wird von Andi, von der Stuttgarter Post-Punk-Band Phileas Fogg, an der Gitarre unterstützt. „Lorazepam“, der letzte Track, ist synthetisch dunkel und technoid und stampft sich durch den Orchestergraben direkt in die Gehörgänge.

YouTube video

https://www.facebook.com/VanBloomen

Van Bloomen Live

