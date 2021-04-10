Vanguard – Ragnarök

The new single Ragnarök taken from the upcoming fifth Vanguard album set to be released 2021.

Vanguard @ Web

Vanguard Live

Aktueller Monat Datum Titel Artist All !distain [:SITD:] [de:ad:cibel] [x]-Rx 0Kontrol 11Grams 13th Chime 2̵n̵d face 80s Express A Spell Inside A.I. Zero Absolut Body Control Absurd Minds Accessory Actors Ad Inferna AD:KeY Adam Is A Girl Addicted Dreams Adeonesis aeon sable Aesthetic Perfection After The Rain Agent Side Grinder Agonoize Aiboforcen Alien Vampires Alienare All The Ashes Alphamay Amduscia Amnistia Analogue-X Anathema Angels & Agony AnnA Lux Antibiosis Antivote Any Second Apoptygma Berzerk Arctic Sunrise Arise-X Armageddon Dildos Árstíðir Ashbury Heights ASP Assemblage 23 Astari Nite Auger Austerity Complex Autodafeh Avarice In Audio avoid-a-void Basscalate Beat Noir Deluxe Beborn Beton Belgrad Beyond Border Beyond Obsession Black Nail Cabaret blackcarburning Blacklist Blind Passenger Blitzmachine BlueForge Blutengel Bragolin Brandenburg Brigade Enzephalon Brutus Burning Gates By The Spirits Bysmarque & Snowwhyte C-Lekktor Cabaret Nocturne Caisaron Cat Rapes Dog CattaC Causenation Celluloide Cemetery Sex Fairies Centhron Chainreactor Channel East Chemical Sweet Kid Chrom Clan Of Xymox Clicks Collection D`arnell-Andrea Coma Alliance Combichrist Condition One Conscience Consumer Junk Covenant Croona Cryo Cryo-Tekk Culture Kultür Cygnosic Cynical Existence Cyto DAF Dance My Darling Darkness on Demand Das Ich DavaNtage De/Vision Deadly Injection Death In Rome Decence Defiant Machines Deine Lakaien DELVA DEN.C.T.BUG Depeche Mode Der Blaue Reiter Der Fluch Der Klinke Desastroes Deutsche Bank Devil-M DiarBlack Diary of Dreams Die drei ??? Die Krupps Die Robo Sapiens DieKlüte digital ENERGY Digital Factor Diodati Diorama Dismantled District 13 Dive Drangsal Dupont E-Craft Eden Edenfeld EGGVN EGOamp Einstürzende Neubauten Eisbrecher Eisfabrik EKLIPSE Ela Minus Electronic Frequency Eli van Pike ELM Empathy Test Empirion Endanger Engelsstaub Erdling ES23 Esa ESC (Eden Synthetic Corps) Eutropic evo-lution Ezionoga FabrikC Faderhead Faktor 239 Fejd Felix Marc Fiddler Fields of the Nephilim First Aid 4 Souls Fix8:Sed8 Fixmer/McCarthy For All The Emptiness Forced To Mode Foretaste Form Form Follows Function Formalin Fractal Age Frame Of Mind Freunde der Technik Front 242 Front Line Assembly Frontal Frozen Plasma Funhouse Funker Vogt Future Lied To Us Future Trail g.o.l.e.m. Gen-Zx Geometric Vision Gimme Shelter Girls Under Glass Global Citizen God Module Goethes Erben Golem / xenonoise Grausame Töchter Grendel Ground Nero HA[A]RP Haedzor Halo Effect Hammershøi Harmjoy Haujobb Heima][ærde Heldmaschine Hemesath Hidden Souls Hocico Holygram Icon Of Coil Ikon Imperative Reaction Implant In Good Faith In Strict Confidence Insight Intent:Outtake Irfan Iris J:dead Jadu Jäger90 Janosch Moldau Jesus Complex Joachim Witt Kaysa Kiberspassk KieW Kirlian Camera Klonavenus KMFDM Knight$ Kollaps Kontrast Kraftwerk Krayenzeit Kreign L’Âme Immortelle Lacrimas Profundere Laibach Larva Leæther Strip Lebanon Hanover Les Anges de la Nuit Les Berrtas Letzte Instanz Liebknecht Life On Mars Lighthouse In Darkness Lights A.M. Lights Of Euphoria Linea Aspera Live On Mars Lizard Pool LOAD Loell Duinn Loewenhertz Logic & Olivia London After Midnight Lord of the Lost Love and Revenge Lucifer Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys Lykard M.I.N.E M73 Machinista Maerzfeld MajorVoice Manntra Maschinist Massiv In Mensch Massive Ego Matthew Creed Me The Tiger Mechanical Moth Melotron Mental Exile Mesh Metallspürhunde microClocks Mila Mar Mills Mind.In.A.Box Minuit Machine Minusheart Mirexxx Mirland/Larsen Model Depose Mondträume Mono Dual 721 Mono Inc. Monsmeg Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen My Love Kills MZ.412 N-Frequency N3VOA Nachtblut Nachtmahr Nature of Wires Navigator Project Neuroactive Neuroticfish New Haunts Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Nine Seconds Nitzer Ebb Noisuf-X Nordika Normoria Nosferatu NOVAkILL Novastorm Noyce™ Null Device Null Positiv Nullvektor NZ Of The Wand And The Moon Oldschool Union OMD Omnimar Oomph! Orange Sector Ost+Front Painbastard Palast Pandoria Panic Lift Parade Ground Paradox Obscur Parralox Patenbrigade: Wolff Patty Gurdy Perfection Doll Peter Bjärgö Peter Heppner Placebo Effect Plastikstorm Plastikstrom Platronic Pluswelt Festival 2019 Porn Portash POS.:2 Pouppée Fabrikk Priest Pro Patria Project Pitchfork Pseudokrupp Project Psy’Aviah Psyche Purwien & Kowa Pyrroline Rabia Sorda Radioaktivists Rammstein Re.Mind reADJUST Reaper Rebirth Reichsfeind Reizstrom Relate Remode Reptyle Retrojunkies Ritual Howls Rome Rotersand Rroyce Rue Oberkampf Ruined Conflict Rummelsnuff S.P.O.C.K Scarlet Dorn Scatterface Schandmaul Schattenmann Scheuber Schlagwetter Schneewittchen Schwarzbund Schwarzschild Scintilla Anima Sea Of Sin Seadrake Seelennacht Sharon Next She Hates Emotions She Past Away Signal Aout 42 Simple Minds Sirus Siva Six Sixth June Solar Fake Solitary Experiments Soman Sometime The Wolf Sono Sonorus7 Southern Pines Spark! Speed Injektion Spektralized Spetzsnaz Stahlmann Stahlnebel & Black Selket State Of The Union Station Echo Steril Storm Seeker Story Off Straight Towards Sturm Cafè Subject:2 Subliminal Code Substaat Subway to Sally Suicide Commando Sündenklang Sunset Wings Superikone Synapsyche Synthattack System Noire T.O.Y. Tanzwut TC75 Technolorgy Technophobia Tenderlash Tension Control Terminal Terrolokaust Terrorfrequenz The Arch The Beauty Of Gemina The Birthday Massacre The Bollock Brothers The Brute : The Cassandra Complex The Dark Tenor The Eternal Afflict The Exploding Boy The Foreign Resort The House of Usher The Invincible Spirit The Jesus and Mary Chain The Mobile Homes The O The Overlookers The Saint Paul The Second Sight The Sexorcist The Sinderellas The Sisters Of Mercy The Søciety Third Realm This Morn TiktAAlik TKKG TOAL Tommi Stumpff Too Dead To Die Torul TR/ST Traum`er Leben Tri-State Twilight-Images Twins In Fear Twisted Destiny Tyske Ludder ue Ultranoire Uncreated Unique Strain Unity One Unplaces Unterschicht Unzucht V2A Vainerz Vanguard Versengold Vipermilk Vive La Fête VNV Nation Vogon Poetry Vomito Negro Vorsprung durch Technik Welle:Erdball Whispering Sons Wiegand Winterkälte Wisborg Wolfchild Wort-Ton X-Marks The Pedwalk Xenturion Prime XotoX XPQ-21 XTR Human Yellow Lazarus Zeromancer Zoodrake Zoon Politicon Zweite Jugend Past & Future Events All Only Past Events Only Future Events Oktober 2021 Fr29okt(okt 29)17:00Sa30(okt 30)23:00Plage Noire 2021Ferienpark Weissenhäuser StrandArtist:[:SITD:],Adam Is A Girl,Aesthetic Perfection,Any Second,Assemblage 23,Das Ich,Diary of Dreams,Fields of the Nephilim,Front 242,Funker Vogt,Future Lied To Us,Joachim Witt,L’Âme Immortelle,Letzte Instanz,Massive Ego,Melotron,Schandmaul,Seelennacht,Sono,Spetzsnaz,Stahlmann,Steril,Vanguard,Whispering Sons 0 Add to wishlist Wann? 29 (Freitag) 17:00 - 30 (Samstag) 23:00 Wo? Ferienpark Weissenhäuser Strand Seestraße 1, Wangels Kalender hinzufügenGoogle hinzufügen Event Details Einmal im Jahr, des Nachts, färbt sich der Sand des Weißenhäuser Strandes schwarz, erzählt man sich. Denn das beste, das stärkste Seemannsgarn birgt immer auch einen Funken Wahrheit in sich. Event Details Einmal im Jahr, des Nachts, färbt sich der Sand des Weißenhäuser Strandes schwarz, erzählt man sich. Denn das beste, das stärkste Seemannsgarn birgt immer auch einen Funken Wahrheit in sich. Und dieser Funken ist es, der einen des Nachts kein Auge zu machen lässt.

Auch 2020 laden wir dich ein, diesem einmaligen Event beizuwohnen… Front 242 | Fields Of The Nephilim | Schandmaul | Joachim Witt | Diary of Dreams | [:SITD:] | Assemblage 23 | Stahlmann | DAS ICH | Funker Vogt | Melotron

Teile diesen Beitrag mitteilen

teilen

merken

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.