This is the music video for Passion, third single from the upcoming Album Deep Thought by Vogon Poetry. Passion can be found on the EP Electric Passion, a collaboration with Electric City Cowboys and released through Pbhmedia. Purchase vinyl or digital through: https://vogonpoetrymusic.bandcamp.com Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6zXHWx… Listen on Apple music: https://music.apple.com/se/album/elec… Music & Lyrics by Roger Tell Vocals by John Andersson Video by Daniel Önnerby For the Passion video we asked people to share their passions with us on short video clips. We got a fantastic response from people all over the world and also a lot of contributions with wonderful passions. You made this video! Huge thanks goes out to: Anders Nord, Anna Munter, Anna Tell, Börje Skoglund, Craig Vanderaa, Dan Jansson, Eddie Bengtsson, Erik Herx, Emil Herx, Emma Herx, Martin Johansson, Micke Johnsson, Robert Carlsson, Henric Johansson, Jonas Bergkvist, Jonas Wolcher, Kjelle Ek, Krichan Wihlborg, Malin Larsson, Marita Darelius, Niclas Blyh, Patrik Karlsson, Peter Sjöholm, Rickhard Blomqvist, Sabina Eriksson, Sigrid Sigurjonsdottir, Swen Krups

