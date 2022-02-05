Samstag, Februar 5, 2022
Vogon Poetry`s „The Forbidden Land"

von Markus

Die schwedische Formation Vogon Poetry, lässt Ende Februar die neue Single „The Forbidden Land“ in digitaler Form auf die Hörer Los.

The Forbidden Land…Ein düsteres und melancholisches Stück mit suggestivem Text. Zusammen mit der Originalversion gibt es auch Remixe von Psyche, Massiv in Mensch und Neuf

Vogon Poetry entführt Sie in eine Landschaft aus stimmungsvollen Melodien und düsteren Texten. Seien Sie bereit für eine Reise zurück in die 80er Jahre mit einem Hauch von modernen Soundscapes.

Vogon Poetry @ Web

www.vogonpoetry.band
facebook.com/vogonpoetrymusic

