Samstag, Juni 20, 2020
1.0 Musik 1.2 Videos Wiegand ‎- Get Informed
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

Wiegand ‎- Get Informed

By Markus

-

- Advertisment -
1.0 Musik 1.2 Videos Wiegand ‎- Get Informed

Get ready for my new single “get informed”. no kids were harmed, no chemtrails drawn, no covid-20 update by bill gates or other fairytales. just normal (maybe boring?) life. Stay save, healthy and see you soon again on stage with WIEGAND, t.o.y. or DIORAMA. Thank you for your support.

Wiegand ‎- Get Informed

  1. Get Informed 4:33
  2. Get Informed (Piano Edit) 4:46
Details

Wiegand @ Web

facebook.com/wgndmusic

Wiegand Live

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Les Anges De La Nuit – Trois Points De Suture

Die neue EP von Les Anges De La Nuit trägt den Titel "Trois Points De Suture" und...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Purwien & Kowa melden sich zurück

Irgendwas is' ja immer. Wenn man vorher nur wüsste was, dann könnte man an dem Tag einfach...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Zweite Single Der Robo Sapiens

Die Stadt Düsseldorf galt seit den frühen 1970er Jahren, als Kraftwerk ihre ersten Alben veröffentlichten und sich...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

AD:KeY`s “Herz Lass Los”

Bevor AD:KeY ihren nächsten "Resonanz-Klangangriff“ starten, serviert uns das Berliner Duo eine neue 7-Track-EP. "Herz Lass Los"...
Weiterlesen

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

4.0 Band Index

Wiegand

Wiegand Audiographie
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Various Artists – electropop.15

Die neue electropop.15 Compilation erscheint! Freu dich...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen

Wiegand: Zwischen den Welten

Er schreibt seit seinem 14. Lebensjahr musikalische Werke, spielt...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
Kontaktieren Sie uns: markus@uselinks.de
©
MEHR STORYS

The Invincible Spirit – Coming Home

Markus - 0

Blutengel – Vampire (Official Musicvideo)

Markus - 0
X
X