1.0 Musik1.2 VideosX-Marks The Pedwalk - Firestorm
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

X-Marks The Pedwalk – Firestorm

official video

Markus
By Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.2 VideosX-Marks The Pedwalk - Firestorm
YouTube video

Taken from the album „NEW / END“ by X MARKS THE PEDWALK Release Date: 29.04.2022 / MESH1008 / CD+DIGITAL Released and marketed by meshwork music https://xmarksthepedwalk.bandcamp.com… music and lyrics by Sevren Ni-Arb produced by Sevren Ni-Arb recorded and mixed at F.8 mastered at Cottonbeat Studio by Olaf Wollschläger Directed by Sevren Ni-Arb

X-Marks The Pedwalk @ Web

facebook.com/xmarksthepedwalk
twitter.com/xmtp_sevren

X-Marks The Pedwalk Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisment -

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 News

4tes Album der EBM Band evo-lution

Nach eine paar Querelen kann das 4te Album der Band Evo-Lution nun endlich auf...
1.1 News

Neue Cyferdyne Single „Static“

Die neue Single "Static" von Cyferdyne, die den Spagat zwischen Synthpop und Alternative Rock...
1.1 News

Ultra Sunn Debüt EP: Neuauflage in der „Vorwärts Edition“

Ultra Sunn ist eine zeitgenössische Band aus Brüssel, die 2019 gegründet wurde. Sams tiefe...
1.1 News

Mental Discipline meldet sich mit neuem Track zurück

Eines der besten Synthpop-/Futurepop-Projekte, Mental Discipline, ist endlich zurück mit dem lang erwarteten brandneuen...

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.2 Videos

X-Marks The Pedwalk – Sailors At Dawn

Taken from the album "NEW / END" by X...
Markus -
1.1 News

X-Marks The Pedwalk Album Nr. 11

New /End ist das elfte Studio-Album der deutschen ElektroUnderground-Pioniere...
Markus -
1.1 News

X-Marks The Pedwalk`s „Transformation“

Transformation" ist das zehnte Studio-Album der deutschen Elektro Underground...
Markus -
1.0 Musik

SN-A – STIMULATION

Markus -

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X