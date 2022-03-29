X-Marks The Pedwalk – Sailors At Dawn

1.0 Musik1.2 VideosX-Marks The Pedwalk - Sailors At Dawn
By Markus

YouTube video

Taken from the album „NEW / END“ by X MARKS THE PEDWALK Release Date: 29.04.2022 / MESH1008 / CD+DIGITAL

music and lyrics by Sevren Ni-Arb produced by Sevren Ni-Arb recorded and mixed at F.8 mastered at Cottonbeat Studio by Olaf Wollschläger Directed by Sevren Ni-Arb

X-Marks The Pedwalk @ Web

facebook.com/xmarksthepedwalk
twitter.com/xmtp_sevren

X-Marks The Pedwalk Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

