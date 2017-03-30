X-Marks The Pedwalk – Secrets

X-Marks The Pedwalk – Secrets

Eisbrecher

Directed by
Sevren Ni-Arb

Story written by
Milton Decamtona
Niklas Ellersiek
Sevren Ni-Arb

Storyboard Design & Dramaturgy
Niklas Ellersiek

Director of Photography & Aerial Pilot
Milton Decamotan

Visual FX
Niklas Ellersiek

Production Manager
Fabian Niehaus

produced by
www.zeitspringer.de

Thanks to
Klassische Automobile – Bodo von Jüchems (Car)
Andreas Nolte (Location Field)
Family Decamotan (Location Cellar)
Luis Maximilian

music and lyrics by Sevren Ni-Arb
produced by Sevren Ni-Arb
recorded and mixed at F.8
mastered at Railroad Tracks Studios by Olaf Wollschläger

Audiographie

X-Marks The Pedwalk - Secrets
2017/03/24

Weblinks


Webseite: x-mtp.com
Kategorien: Bands
Markus Schmitz

Gründer des E-Zines [U]selinks.de

