Directed by
Sevren Ni-Arb
Story written by
Milton Decamtona
Niklas Ellersiek
Sevren Ni-Arb
Storyboard Design & Dramaturgy
Niklas Ellersiek
Director of Photography & Aerial Pilot
Milton Decamotan
Visual FX
Niklas Ellersiek
Production Manager
Fabian Niehaus
produced by
www.zeitspringer.de
Thanks to
Klassische Automobile – Bodo von Jüchems (Car)
Andreas Nolte (Location Field)
Family Decamotan (Location Cellar)
Luis Maximilian
music and lyrics by Sevren Ni-Arb
produced by Sevren Ni-Arb
recorded and mixed at F.8
mastered at Railroad Tracks Studios by Olaf Wollschläger
Audiographie
Termine
Derzeit keine Termine verfügbar
