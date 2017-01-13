X-Marks The Pedwalk

Bands, Bands - X 0 comments
You are reading
X-Marks The Pedwalk

Discography

79
Yes
None
1
Suche...
/x-marks-the-pedwalk/
Thumbnail
Filter
Sortieren nach:
Produktsuche:

Artist

Tags:

Label:

X-Marks The Pedwalk
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir Image
2009/07/31
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Secrets Image
2017/03/24
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph Image
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph
Format: Digital (MP3)
2008/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph Image
1991/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph Image
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph
Format: CD Maxisingle
2009/11/13
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Arbitrary Execution Image
1989/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Air Back Trax Image
1994/07/18
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir: The Collection Image
1995/00/00
X Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir Image
X Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir
Format: CD Maxisingle
1991/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir Image
1990/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir Image
1990/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph Image
1992/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir
2009/07/31
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir Image
  1. Abattoir (Extended Mix)
  2. Solitude
  3. Abortion
  4. Look on this side
  5. Interruption
  6. Arbitrary Execution
  7. Look on this side (The Blood)
  8. Dead Fuck
  9. Abattoir (Razormaid Remix)
  10. The Killing had begun
  11. Abattoir (Extended Mix by Tonyy)
Format: CD EP
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Secrets
2017/03/24
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Secrets Image

  1. Masterpiece
  2. Secrets
  3. Ghost
  4. Sacred
  5. Photomatique
  6. Breathe
  7. Prisoner
  8. One Time
  9. Crankmachine
Format: CD Album
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph
2008/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph Image
  1. Cenotaph 5:54
  2. Never Dare To Ask 3:56
  3. Helpless (Final D) 3:51
  4. Seclusion 3:06
Format: Digital (MP3)
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph
1991/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph Image

Side A

  1. Cenotaph 5:51

Side B

  1. Never Dare To Ask 3:55
  2. Helpless (Final D.) 3:50
Format: 12" Vinyl
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph
2009/11/13
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph Image
  1. Cenotaph 05:51
  2. Never Dare To Ask 03:54
  3. Helpless 03:48
  4. Seclusion 03:06
  5. Paranoid Illusions (Face Edit) 04:38
  6. I See You 05:09
  7. Consciousness 02:53
  8. Why? 03:58
  9. The Trap 05:08
  10. You Are Out 04:00
  11. Inside 02:48
  12. Clear Your Mind – The Introduction (Live) 02:12
  13. Paranoid Illusions (Live) 05:23
  14. The Trap (Live) 06:41
  15. Abattoir (Live) 06:45
  16. Dependence 04:00
  17. Helpless (Depressed Mix) 04:02
Format: CD Maxisingle
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Arbitrary Execution
1989/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Arbitrary Execution Image

Side A

  1. Arbitrary Execution 5:40
  2. Look On This Side (The Blood) 3:39

Side B

  1. Dead Fuck 6:51
Format: 12" Vinyl
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Air Back Trax
1994/07/18
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Air Back Trax Image
  1. Abattoir (Razormaid Mix) 5:54
  2. Arbitrary Execution 5:40
  3. Look On This Side 3:39
  4. Dead Fuck 6:51
  5. Danger 6:19
  6. (God Takes A) Photograph 3:57
  7. Mirthless Knick Knack 5:17
  8. Scythe And Limbs 3:15
  9. Abattoir (Extended) 5:37
  10. Solitude 3:59
  11. Abortion 4:00
  12. Helpless (Depressed Mix) 4:01
  13. Worthless (Sadness Mix) 3:29
  14. Dependence 4:00
Format: CD Album
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir: The Collection
1995/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir: The Collection Image
  1. Abattoir (Razormaid Mix) 5:54
  2. Arbitrary Execution 5:40
  3. Look On This Side 3:39
  4. Dead Fuck 8:51
  5. Danger! 6:19
  6. (God Takes A) Photograph 3:57
  7. Mirthless Knick-Knack 5:17
  8. Scythe And Limbs 3:15
  9. Abattoir (Extended) 5:37
  10. Solitude 3:59
  11. Abortion 4:00
  12. Helpless (Depressed Mix) 4:01
  13. Worthless (Sadness Mix) 3:29
  14. Dependence 4:00
Format: CD Album
X Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir
1991/00/00
X Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir Image
  1. Abattoir (Extended) 5:37
  2. Solitude 3:59
  3. Abortion 4:00
  4. Look On This Side 4:15
Format: CD Maxisingle
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir
1990/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir Image

Side A

  1. Abattoir 5:37

Side B

  1. Solitude 3:59
Format: 12" Vinyl
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir
1990/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir Image

Side A

  1. Abattoir (Extended) 5:37

Side B

  1. Solitude 3:59
Format: 12" Vinyl
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph
1992/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph Image
  1. Cenotaph 5:51
  2. Never Dare To Ask 3:55
  3. Helpless (Final D.) 3:50
  4. Seclusion 3:04
Format: CD Single
X-Marks The Pedwalk
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir Image
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir
Abattoir (Extended Mix) Solitude Abortion Look on this side Interruption... mehr erfahren
Format: CD EP
2009/07/31
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Secrets Image
2017/03/24
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph Image
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph
Cenotaph 5:54 Never Dare To Ask 3:56 Helpless (Final D) 3:51 Seclusion 3:06 ... mehr erfahren
Format: Digital (MP3)
2008/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph Image
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph
Side ACenotaph 5:51Side BNever Dare To Ask 3:55 Helpless (Final D... mehr erfahren
Format: 12" Vinyl
1991/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph Image
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph
Cenotaph 05:51 Never Dare To Ask 03:54 Helpless 03:48 Seclusion 03:06 Paran... mehr erfahren
Format: CD Maxisingle
2009/11/13
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Arbitrary Execution Image
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Arbitrary Execution
Side AArbitrary Execution 5:40 Look On This Side (The Blood) 3:39Side B ... mehr erfahren
Format: 12" Vinyl
1989/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Air Back Trax Image
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Air Back Trax
Abattoir (Razormaid Mix) 5:54 Arbitrary Execution 5:40 Look On This Side 3:39 Dead F... mehr erfahren
Format: CD Album
1994/07/18
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir: The Collection Image
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir: The Collection
Abattoir (Razormaid Mix) 5:54 Arbitrary Execution 5:40 Look On This Side 3:39 Dead F... mehr erfahren
Format: CD Album
1995/00/00
X Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir Image
X Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir
Abattoir (Extended) 5:37 Solitude 3:59 Abortion 4:00 Look On This Side 4:15 ... mehr erfahren
Format: CD Maxisingle
1991/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir Image
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir
Side AAbattoir 5:37Side BSolitude 3:59
Format: 12" Vinyl
1990/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir Image
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Abattoir
Side AAbattoir (Extended) 5:37Side BSolitude 3:59
Format: 12" Vinyl
1990/00/00
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph Image
X-Marks The Pedwalk - Cenotaph
Cenotaph 5:51 Never Dare To Ask 3:55 Helpless (Final D.) 3:50 Seclusion 3:04 ... mehr erfahren
Format: CD Single
1992/00/00

Fotos

About


Mitglieder:
SEVREN NI-ARB
ESTEFANÍA
Hometown:
Münster,DE
Genre:
Electronic
Gegründet:
1988

Termine


Derzeit keine Termine verfügbar


X-Marks The Pedwalk Forum


Wie schade! Es wurden keine Themen gefunden!

Du musst angemeldet sein, um neue Themen zu erstellen.


Weblinks


Foto von X Marks The Pedwalk
Webseite: x-mtp.com
Kategorien: Bands
Updated 7 Monaten ago. Zurück zum Anfang.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp

Gründer des E-Zines [U]selinks.de

Hinterlasse einen Kommentar

Hinterlasse den ersten Kommentar!

Benachrichtige mich zu:
avatar
wpDiscuz
© Markus Schmitz 2004 - 2017
Yes No
This website uses cookies to offer you the best experience online. By continuing to use our website, you agree to the use of cookies.
Learn More I Agree