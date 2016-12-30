Xanthippe Bands

Xanthippe

30.12.2016

Discography

73
Yes
None
1
Xanthippe
Xanthippe - Issue5 / The Love Zombie Image
2011/00/00
Xanthippe - Blond Jesus Image
Xanthippe - Blond Jesus
Format: CD Album
1997/00/00
Xanthippe - Don
2006/00/00
Xanthippe - Reborn Image
Xanthippe - Reborn
Format: CD Album
2000/00/00
Xanthippe - Soulstripes Image
Xanthippe - Soulstripes
Format: CD Album
2003/00/00
Xanthippe - Diver E.P. Image
Xanthippe - Diver E.P.
Format: Digital (MP3)
2017/01/13
Xanthippe
Xanthippe - Issue5 / The Love Zombie
2011/00/00
Xanthippe - Issue5 / The Love Zombie Image
  1. All What You Offer  3:49
  2. It Would Be Better  3:37
  3. Devils Whore  4:12
  4. Amsterdam Girl  4:27
  5. Imperfect Rhyme  5:08
  6. I Should Say So  3:28
  7. Nothing's Clean  3:53
  8. Dawn In June  4:04
  9. Unspoken  4:34
  10. The Love That I Took  4:32
  11. Heavens Deal  4:00
  12. Why To Live  5:07
  13. Love, Red & Cold  4:25
  14. Sag Bitte Wo  4:32
Format: CD Album
Xanthippe - Blond Jesus
1997/00/00
Xanthippe - Blond Jesus Image
  1. Jesus Illusion  6:12
  2. First You Say  4:29
  3. Trip To God  4:27
  4. Friendships  4:05
  5. Instant Radiate  5:07
  6. Injured  2:49
  7. Shelter Me  5:37
  8. I Wannabe Dead  4:35
  9. Be Yourself  6:44
  10. Secret Sinner (Instrumental)  7:36
  11. I Wannabe Dead (Resurrect Love-Resurrect Death Mix)  5:03
Format: CD Album
Xanthippe - Don't Kiss Red
2006/00/00
Xanthippe - Don
  1. The Last Butterfly  4:16
  2. Get To Me Closer  3:56
  3. Zuviel Gefuehl  4:10
  4. Liebend Am Leben  4:26
  5. El Cielo  4:18
  6. Life's Lottery  3:35
  7. Timeless Patience  3:48
  8. My Disgrace  3:25
  9. Senseless  4:08
  10. Allein  1:31
  11. Love Is Disappointment Enough  4:11
  12. Lay My Inner Demon To Rest  3:40
  13. Sometimes I…  4:13
Format: CD Album
Xanthippe - Reborn
2000/00/00
Xanthippe - Reborn Image
  1. Mother  4:53
  2. Deification  4:06
  3. New Old World  4:27
  4. Angels & Devils  3:59
  5. Headline  2:10
  6. The Truth In Trusting  4:06
  7. Shame  4:10
  8. Succeed  3:50
  9. Winterkiss  4:27
  10. One Way Street  4:24
  11. Covetous Love  4:51
  12. The Fear In Me  5:11
  13. Deification (Glass Mix) 6:50
  14. Mother (Mental Grief Mix)  4:34
Format: CD Album
Xanthippe - Soulstripes
2003/00/00
Xanthippe - Soulstripes Image
  1. Heartro  1:20
  2. Never Tried To Go Away  3:49
  3. Something In Your Eyes  4:33
  4. Mankind  4:40
  5. Oh Girl  4:21
  6. Zu Monoton  4:36
  7. Cure And Aid Blessing  3:41
  8. Run  3:41
  9. No Invitation  3:55
  10. My Heart At Stroke  3:51
  11. Insane  3:30
  12. Sun  4:16
  13. Zu Monoton (Dorfmix)
Format: CD Album
Xanthippe - Diver E.P.
2017/01/13
Xanthippe - Diver E.P. Image

  1. Diver
  2. Start To Draw
  3. End Of Our Stay
  4. Visible
  5. First You Say (Recut)
  6. Diver (mind.in.a.box Mix)
  7. Diver (People Theatres Eclipse Mix)
  8. Start To Draw (Certainly Candy Version)
Format: Digital (MP3)
Xanthippe
Fotos

About


Mitglieder:
Fran, the Composer
Page, the Lyricer
Hometown:
Bad Vöslau, Austria
Genre:
Synthpop
Gegründet:
1985

Termine


Derzeit keine Termine verfügbar


Weblinks


Foto von Xanthippe
Kategorien: Bands
