Xanthippe
Xanthippe - Issue5 / The Love Zombie
Format: CD Album
2011/00/00
Xanthippe - Blond Jesus
Format: CD Album
1997/00/00
Xanthippe - Don't Kiss Red
Format: CD Album
2006/00/00
Xanthippe - Reborn
Format: CD Album
2000/00/00
Xanthippe - Soulstripes
Format: CD Album
2003/00/00
Xanthippe - Diver E.P.
Format: Digital (MP3)
2017/01/13
About
Mitglieder:
Fran, the Composer
Page, the Lyricer
Hometown:
Bad Vöslau, Austria
Genre:
Synthpop
Gegründet:
1985
