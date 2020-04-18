Samstag, April 18, 2020
Xotox veröffentlicht neues Album als Doppel CD

Das Album "Gestern" erscheint am 08.05.2020

By Markus

Von Gestern, über Morgen ins Heute Nach der Veröffentlichung der beiden vorab Singles „UFO“ und „Sorgenkind“ präsentiert Infacted Recordings die erste Zusammenarbeit, mit xotox, in Form des 2CD Longplayers „Gestern“.

Kompromisslos rhythmisch und experimentierfreudiger als jemals zuvor verbindet xotox das Gestern mit dem Morgen. Mit brachialer Emotionalität wird die Wirklichkeit zerstört und die neue Normalität eingeläutet, während unbekannte Flugobjekte einen Welt-Alarm auslösen und den Hörer ins falsche Licht treiben wollen. xotox sequenziert das Vergangene und gibt der Zukunftsmusik eine Seele. xotox klingen auf „Gestern“ gereift, gewachsen und musikalisch vielschichtig. Der typische Industrial Sound ist geblieben und wurde mit typischen „Sptrachfetzen“ angereichert, mal tanzbar, mal um in die Tiefen der Soundgeflechte einzutauschen. Pure Elektronik weitab von Standards und typischen Genre Schemata.

„Gestern“ ist ein Blick auf das, was noch kommt und eine Zeitreise zurück in das Heute. Die Doppel-CD enthält als Bonus die komplette (!) Single „UFO”, sowie zusätzliche, exklusive Remixe und Songs.

Xotox @ Web
xotoxmusic.blogspot.com
facebook.com/xotoxmusic

Xotox Live

Juni 2020

Sa20jun14:0023:00AbgesagtE-tropolis Festival 2020OberhausenArtist:Absurd Minds,Covenant,Diorama,Eisfabrik,Fix8:Sed8,Grendel,Hocico,Solitary Experiments,Torul,Winterkälte,XotoX,Zweite Jugend 1 Add to wishlist

