Sonntag, September 12, 2021
Zanias – Unearthed

By Markus

YouTube video

Direction, post-production and editing by Michael Tan Filmed by Keyi Studio Makeup by Jesper Lindgren Styling by Milkshaken featuring pieces by Milkshaken, UY Studio and Bitchfist From the album ‘Unearthed’ (Fleisch Records, 2021)

Zanias @ Web

facebook.com/zoe.zanias
instagram.com/zoe_zanias

Zanias Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

