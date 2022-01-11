Zero A.D. – Consistency

Dienstag, Januar 11, 2022
ZERO A.D. are an Italian duo, able to delight all fans of best electro school. Having left the original dark wave and gothic style from their early material (around year 2000), the project elaborated since into an electronically perfect electro-act of a more evolved futurepop / EBM imprint.

www.zeroad.it
facebook.com/zeroadband
instagram.com/zeroadband

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

