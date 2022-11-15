1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

Zero A.D. – „Your War“

Video by Ex Anima (https://exanima.ch) Directed by Francesco Giordano Cinematography by Nicolas Tagliabue Production design by Costanza Giordano Song taken from the album „Consistency“ Released by Space Race Records

Zero A.D. @ Web


www.zeroad.it
facebook.com/zeroadband
instagram.com/zeroadband

Zero A.D. Live

Schweizer EBM und Darkwave-Projek susurration mit Single Nr. 4

Nach drei treibenden Singles für die Tanzfläche und dem Album „Make Love Like War“...
1.1 News

Synth-Kollektiv Seadrake veröffentlicht deutschen Endzeit-Clubtrack

Als grande finale der 2022er Tour mit Solar Fake hat das elektronische Musik- und...
