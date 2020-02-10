Montag, Februar 10, 2020
1.0 Musik 1.1 News Zoodrake Debütalbum
1.0 Musik1.1 News

Zoodrake Debütalbum

By Markus

-

- Advertisment -

Zoodrake ist das neue Projekt von Sänger und Produzent Hilton Theissen.
Mit den ersten beiden Singles “sent to you” und “our light” gab es 2019 einen Vorgeschmack auf das Debütalbum, das am 27.03.2020 erscheinen wird.

Mit “purified” vervollständigt sich das musikalische Bild, welches den elektronisch basierten Synth Pop und EDM um Alternative Rock und Retro Wave Elemente bereichert. Zoodrake setzt auf charismatische Vocals, emotionales Songwriting und atmosphärische Sounds, die gern stilistische Grenzen überschreiten.

Die 10 Titel werden 2020 zusammen mit einigen Song Interpretationen von Hiltons ehemaliger Band “Seadrake” und seiner alten Stammformation “Akanoid” auf Tour präsentiert.

Zoodrake @ Web
facebook.com/zoodrake

Zoodrake Live

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Zoodrake Debütalbum

Zoodrake ist das neue Projekt von Sänger und Produzent Hilton Theissen. Mit den ersten beiden Singles "sent...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Alphamay`s “Afterglow”

Afterglow - ist das der Anfang vom Ende? Das ist die Frage, die sich angesichts der weltpolitischen...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Lights A.M.: Zeitlose elektronische Musik aus dem Norden

Das norwegische Synthwave-Projekt Lights A.M. hat einen Plattenvertrag mit dem belgischen Elektronik-Musik-Label Alfa Matrix, der Heimat des...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Studio-X vs. Simon Carter – Disconnected

Sie sind wieder da! Nachdem sie an ihren eigenen Hauptprojekten gearbeitet haben, kehren die beiden Dancefloor-Hitmacher mit...
Weiterlesen
- Advertisement -

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Sharon Next “Hansa, Here We Come”

Mit einer Studio-Session melden sich Sharon Next...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
2.1 Live in Concert

20 Jahre Sono

Das Hamburger Trio Sono ist ohne Zweifel...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.2 Videos

Celluloide – La Cite Des Aveugles

New 2020 track by Celluloide. From the...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.0 Musik

Perpacity – Mice of Men

All music and lyrics (c) Perpacity...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
Kontaktieren Sie uns: markus@uselinks.de
©
X
X