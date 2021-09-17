Freitag, September 17, 2021
Zoodrake – Nothing`s Wrong

By Markus

-

YouTube video

video by mjdediting song produced by ZOODRAKE at WIDE NOISE Studio, Arnsberg

℗ Hilton Theissen Author: Hilton Theissen Composer: Hilton Theissen

Zoodrake @ Web

www.zoodrake.de
facebook.com/zoodrake
instagram.com/zoodrake

Zoodrake Live

September 2021

Sa25sep18:3022:00Diorama & ZoodrakeGelsenkirchenArtist:Diorama,Zoodrake 0 Add to wishlist

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

1.1 News

Neue Studio-X EP veröffentlicht

"Industrial-Music is here to stay" und Studio-X sind es auch! Mit ihrer neuen 6-Track-EP...
1.1 News

Michael Matters Debüt

Michael Matters legt endlich das Debütalbum gleichen Namens vor - clubtauglicher Dark Electro, hier...
1.1 News

Neues Schwarzschild Album

Die Schwarzschild-Metrik bezeichnet in der Relativitätstheorie ein Gravitationsfeld einer nicht rotierenden Kugel. Ihr Gravitationsfeld...
1.1 News

Ravenous: Forward To The Roots

Heißhungrig, ausgehungert, unbändiger Appetit... Das sind nur einige Assoziationen zum englischen Begriff "ravenous", der...

